SportyCo One Day Volume Reaches $2,672.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $93,823.00 and approximately $2,672.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Kucoin, Coinbe and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00262959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.01422330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00111116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000522 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbe, Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

