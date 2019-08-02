Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SPD opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.45. Sports Direct International has a 12 month low of GBX 166.60 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

Sports Direct International Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

