Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) price target (down from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 127.78 ($1.67).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of SPI stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.10 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.38. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The stock has a market cap of $417.53 million and a PE ratio of 37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.