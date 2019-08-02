SPINDLE Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $29,752.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.01001395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00267950 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003438 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,529,996 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.