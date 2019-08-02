Sphere Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $5,298.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00143356 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005514 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004209 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

