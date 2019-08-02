Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 7,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,387. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 22,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $193,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,821.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $57,136.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,413.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,517 shares of company stock valued at $830,393 in the last three months. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

