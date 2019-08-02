SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 339.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 291.7% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $52.40. 1,050,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,780. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

