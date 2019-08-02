SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $504,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 104,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 416,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,882,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 4,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

