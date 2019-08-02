SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.7% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

