SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Boosted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,122. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21.

