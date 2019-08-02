SparksPay (SPK) Trading 15.3% Higher This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $44,971.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

