Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
