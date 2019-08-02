Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

