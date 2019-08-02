South Street Advisors LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 85.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Allstate by 100.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. 44,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

