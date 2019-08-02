Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Get Sothebys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BID. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Sothebys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sothebys from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of BID opened at $58.38 on Monday. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sothebys by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sothebys by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sothebys in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sothebys in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sothebys (BID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.