Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SNOA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

