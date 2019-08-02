SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 977,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,982. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.62.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

