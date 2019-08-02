Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Down 2.7%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.08, 21,197 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 702,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

