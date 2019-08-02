Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.72 and last traded at C$17.72, 544,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 848,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.92.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 2.2899997 earnings per share for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

