SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,070 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,558,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 54,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

