SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of SM stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.