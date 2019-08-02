Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CFO Sells $580,600.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SKY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $32.44.
Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. Skyline’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.
About Skyline
Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.