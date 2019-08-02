Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CFO Sells $580,600.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SKY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. Skyline’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 1,165,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 2,307.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after buying an additional 1,086,625 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the second quarter worth $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 852,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth $11,316,000.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

