Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $17.16 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00010179 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $882,607.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.01430278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00112033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Iquant, Cryptopia, C2CX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

