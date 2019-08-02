SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One SIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, SIX has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. SIX has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $232,976.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.01433416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00111611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

