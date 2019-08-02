Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.01 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 199,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,781,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

