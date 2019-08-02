Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC and DEx.top. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $676,274.00 and approximately $118,453.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00266060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.01408970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00111039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

