Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 219800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.08. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

