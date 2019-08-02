Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €116.00 by Deutsche Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €120.67 ($140.31).

FRA SIE traded down €3.39 ($3.94) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €91.61 ($106.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,418 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.39. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

