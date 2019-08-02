Sicart Associates LLC Sells 24,100 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines makes up 1.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,210,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,642 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,750 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

