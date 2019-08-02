Sicart Associates LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. 297,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,137. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

