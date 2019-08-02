Sicart Associates LLC Has $26.57 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,591,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,380,000 after purchasing an additional 370,977 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,573,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,272,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 393,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. 509,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $979,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,210 shares of company stock worth $3,232,844. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

