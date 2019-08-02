Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NWF stock remained flat at $GBX 167 ($2.18) during trading hours on Tuesday. 12,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,009. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. NWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

