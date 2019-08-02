Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $204.28

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and traded as low as $202.00. Shoe Zone shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 7,331 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Zone from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Davis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

