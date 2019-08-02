Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SCVL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 256,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 482.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 270,976 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $4,038,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $2,692,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

