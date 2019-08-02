Shoal Point Energy (CNSX:SHP) Stock Price Down 13%

Shoal Point Energy Ltd (CNSX:SHP)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 141,397 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

About Shoal Point Energy (CNSX:SHP)

Shoal Point Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Humber Arm shale play covering an area of approximately 220,000 acres located in the west coast of Newfoundland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.