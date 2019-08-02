Shivom (OMX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Shivom has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and CoinBene. Shivom has a market capitalization of $479,323.00 and $164.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.90 or 0.05746417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 908,246,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.