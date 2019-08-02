Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 95.68% and a negative return on equity of 190.89%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SHLX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 360,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,301. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.