SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 319.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $54,652.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,574 shares of company stock worth $1,000,394 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

