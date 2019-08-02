Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VII. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.55.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of VII traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.49. 845,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.54. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$707.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$83,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 237,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,988,421.38. Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,712 over the last ninety days.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.