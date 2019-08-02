Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Serco Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 143.91 ($1.88).

Shares of LON SRP traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 145.10 ($1.90). The stock had a trading volume of 603,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.92.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

