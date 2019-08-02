Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 103.20% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SQNS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.