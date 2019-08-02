Sentivate Market Capitalization Achieves $4.02 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $466,440.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.94 or 0.05711537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,170,868,781 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

