Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $847-871 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.41 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.67-3.77 EPS.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.84 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.53.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

