Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $847-871 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.41 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.67-3.77 EPS.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.58. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

