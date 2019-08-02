Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.67-3.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.461-3.523 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.67-3.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 188,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

