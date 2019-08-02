Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $44.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

ST opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 16.93%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,189,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 275,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 83,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

