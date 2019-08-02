Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.67-3.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.461-3.523 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.67-3.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.53.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

