Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Up 0.6%

Seneca Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:SNNF) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds primarily in residential mortgage loans. The company provides demand accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

