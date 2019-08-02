Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Director Wayne T. Pan Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Director Wayne T. Pan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $30,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMLR opened at $51.00 on Friday. Semler Scientific Inc has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.43 million, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 173.55%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

