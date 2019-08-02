Selfkey (KEY) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $5.46 million and $210,385.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, ABCC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.94 or 0.05711537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

