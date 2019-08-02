Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

